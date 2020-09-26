Thai protests: Taking on the monarchy, breaking through taboos | The Listening Post

Protesters in Thailand take on the taboo that outlaws criticism of the political system and the monarchy at the heart of it.

Contributors:

Pavin Chachavalpongpun – Associate Professor of Southeast Asian Studies, Kyoto University

Warong Dechgitvigrom – Founder, Thai Pakdee

Jutatip Sirikhan – President, Student Union of Thailand

Pravit Rojanaphruk – Senior Writer, Khaosod English

On our radar

Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Meenakshi Ravi about why Turkey’s president has decided to sue a Greek newspaper.

Faking spectators and spectacles: Sports TV in pandemic times

Sports stadiums are empty but broadcasters are bursting with ideas on how to make up for the missing fans.

Contributors:

Gary Hughes – Head of Football, Sky Sports

Adam Peri – Sound Engineer, Sky Sports

David Rowe – Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University

Michael Davies – Senior Vice President for Technical and Field Operations, Fox Sports

Intro 00:00

Thailand Protests 02:03

Radar 10:17

Sports Broadcasting 13:47

End Note 23:42

