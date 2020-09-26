-
Thai protests: Taking on the monarchy, breaking through taboos | The Listening Post
Protesters in Thailand take on the taboo that outlaws criticism of the political system and the monarchy at the heart of it.
Contributors:
Pavin Chachavalpongpun – Associate Professor of Southeast Asian Studies, Kyoto University
Warong Dechgitvigrom – Founder, Thai Pakdee
Jutatip Sirikhan – President, Student Union of Thailand
Pravit Rojanaphruk – Senior Writer, Khaosod English
On our radar
Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Meenakshi Ravi about why Turkey’s president has decided to sue a Greek newspaper.
Faking spectators and spectacles: Sports TV in pandemic times
Sports stadiums are empty but broadcasters are bursting with ideas on how to make up for the missing fans.
Contributors:
Gary Hughes – Head of Football, Sky Sports
Adam Peri – Sound Engineer, Sky Sports
David Rowe – Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Michael Davies – Senior Vice President for Technical and Field Operations, Fox Sports
Intro 00:00
Thailand Protests 02:03
Radar 10:17
Sports Broadcasting 13:47
End Note 23:42
