Thailand: Bangkok marks 2021 with fireworks and no audience due to coronavirus spread
A show of New Year’s Eve fireworks lit up Bangkok skies on Thursday without a physical audience as all mass gatherings were cancelled by the authorities due to the COVID-19 spread.
The show was broadcast live.
Thai authorities have recently placed a set of new restrictions in order to help curb the rise of COVID-19 outbreaks. The new measures are expected to be in place until 4 January.
According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Thailand has seen a total of 6,884 cases of COVID-19 with 61 deaths with the virus.
