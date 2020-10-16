Thailand: Protesters clash with police in Bangkok | DW News

Police and protesters have clashed in the Thai capital Bangkok during a third straight day of anti-government demonstrations. Police used water cannon to try to disperse the thousands-strong crowd, advancing on them with riot shields and batons. The protesters, who are defying a ban on public gatherings, hit back with umbrellas and threw bottles. They’re calling for reforms to the constitution and monarchy as well as for the prime minister to step down.

