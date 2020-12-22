Thailand races to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Thailand’s health authorities are racing to contain a cluster of infections that seem to have originated at a seafood market in the province of Samut Sakhon about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Bangkok.

So far, more than 1,000 cases have been identified in what is Thailand’s largest single outbreak.

It is a major blow for the nation which had been hailed for its success in combating the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports from Bangkok.

