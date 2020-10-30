Thailand: Tensions continue as thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Bangkok

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok’s Silom district, on Thursday, marching down Silom Road and block traffic, disrupting the area.

Protesters made street art at the gathering, with one example showing a photo of the Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, heavily edited to resemble the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. A protester was also seen holding a placard which read “You water lizard Dtu”, with Dtu being a common nickname for the Thai Prime Minister. The slogan also translates to a more vulgar insult.

Many protesters were seen making the three-finger salute during the protest, a symbol that has been borrowed from the Hunger Games movie franchise and widely integrated into popular protest culture.

While for the last three months student-driven anti-government demonstrations have been growing in Bangkok and throughout the country, this week has also seen the largest pro-monarchy demonstration in Thailand’s capital to-date, in an event which took place on Tuesday.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution, and the reform of the long-standing monarchy system in the country.

Video ID: 20201029-082

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201029-082

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly