Thailand: Thousands of protesters march to German embassy in Bangkok

Thousands of anti-monarchy protesters marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday, to demand a probe into Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends a lot of time in Germany.

“I’m here to demand democracy and freedom, the government is ignoring our requests, when they talk they avoid answering questions, it is always vague. We need to hear from the government what they are going to do about our demands, but of course they can’t answer because they are not their own boss,” said a demonstrator.

Several pro-monarchy counter-protesters were spotted, with one of them saying, “These students they are very young, they are still in school, they don’t know much about the monarchy, what it represents.”

At the rally, a group of anti-monarchy activists said they will present a letter to the German embassy.

On Monday, German Foreign Minister Heikko Maas said that Berlin is continuing to look into the behaviour of the Thai king over his lengthy stays in Bavaria.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Protester (Thai): “We are going to the German embassy to ask them to investigate some information that we got.”

SOT, Pro-monarchy protester (Thai): “These students they are very young, they are still in school, they don’t know much about the monarchy, what it represents, they talk about Constitution but they don’t know. They are under influence. Somebody told them to go in the street so they go.”

SOT, Protester (Thai): “I’m here to demand democracy and freedom, the government is ignoring our requests, when they talk they avoid answering questions, it is always vague. We need to hear from the government what they are going to do about our demands, but of course they can’t answer because they are not their own boss. I don’t agree with that, that’s why I am here.”

SOT, Protester (Thai): “We have here some documents and a letter, all three of us will be received inside the embassy today.”

