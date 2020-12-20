Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup

Voting is under way in Thailand’s first local elections since the military coup in 2014.

Last year’s general poll drew accusations of manipulation, sparking anti-government protests.

While the results of the election will unlikely change much, it could signify deep shifts in Thai society.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports from Samut Prakan, Thailand.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Thailand #ThaiLocalElections #ThailandLocalElections