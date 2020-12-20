-
Germany: Massive police presence prevents Querdenken demo in Leipzig - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Police detain mother of Karon Hylton at DC rally demanding justice for his death - 2 hours ago
-
UK tightens lockdown over fast-spreading new Covid strain | Coronavirus update - 2 hours ago
-
Deploying 5G will lead to spike in CO2 emissions, French climate council warns - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Biden announces nominees for climate and energy team - 2 hours ago
-
Japanese zoo treats their capybara to a hot winter bath - 2 hours ago
-
Armenia: PM Pashinyan honours Nagorno-Karabakh victims in Yerevan military cemetery - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Victims remembered on fourth anniv of Christmas market attack in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Japan: Bikers don Santa Claus costumes for Tokyo motorcade against child abuse - 3 hours ago
Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup
Voting is under way in Thailand’s first local elections since the military coup in 2014.
Last year’s general poll drew accusations of manipulation, sparking anti-government protests.
While the results of the election will unlikely change much, it could signify deep shifts in Thai society.
Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports from Samut Prakan, Thailand.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Thailand #ThaiLocalElections #ThailandLocalElections