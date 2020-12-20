Share
Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup

4 hours ago

Voting is under way in Thailand’s first local elections since the military coup in 2014.
Last year’s general poll drew accusations of manipulation, sparking anti-government protests.
While the results of the election will unlikely change much, it could signify deep shifts in Thai society.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports from Samut Prakan, Thailand.

