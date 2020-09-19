‘Thank you RBG’: Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As word of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death spread on Friday, tributes quickly poured in from celebrities, athletes, and Democrats and Republicans alike.

Donald Trump said Ginsburg, who died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, “was an amazing woman” who “led an amazing life”.

The US president’s remarks came shortly after a rally in Minnesota where he said one reason the upcoming presidential election is so important is because of possible Supreme Court vacancies.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, also following a campaign stop in Minnesota, called Ginsburg “a beloved figure” and said, “My heart goes out to all those who cared for her and care about her. And she practised the highest American ideals as a justice, equality and justice under the law, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us.”

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher looks at her life and her legacy.

