The Arab Spring, 10 years on: In Tunisia, ‘the powerful are still stealing from us’
This week marks ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. Although democratic advances have been made, many Tunisians feel that the revolution’s promise of a better life never really materialised, particularly in the country’s poorer south and interior. FRANCE 24 brings you the fourth and final instalment of a series of reports from Tunisia, a decade after the dawn of the Arab Spring.
