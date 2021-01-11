-
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: Tunisia still facing economic, political challenges - 7 hours ago
This week marks ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first leader to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. A decade on, #Tunisia remains the only country to have transformed itself into a relatively stable democracy. But high unemployment remains a major problem, not least in the region of Tataouine. FRANCE 24 brings you the first in a series of four reports from the country, a decade after the Arab Spring watershed. #ArabSpring #10years
