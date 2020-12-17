-
Disabled people: Disregarded during the coronavirus pandemic? | COVID-19 Special - 4 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis: Who pays when the politicians get it wrong? | To The Point - 5 hours ago
-
Verdict due over foiled Paris train attack - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Putin holds annual press conference in Moscow - 6 hours ago
-
Georgia’s ancient fortress villages: An endangered UNESCO site - 6 hours ago
-
The ‘brothas’ of Strasbourg’s female rap scene - 6 hours ago
-
Brexit: MPs to quiz senior UK minister Michael Gove and chief negotiator David Frost | LIVE - 6 hours ago
-
US Congress to grill OxyContin maker over opioid crisis - 6 hours ago
-
Uganda seeks to close YouTube channels linked to opposition - 6 hours ago
-
Arab Spring: How has Tunisia changed ten years on from the anti-government uprising? - 6 hours ago
The ‘brothas’ of Strasbourg’s female rap scene
For the first time, Banlieue Project heads to the eastern French city of Strasbourg. We meet four female rappers with complicated pasts and razor-sharp lyrics: Bow, Gloria, Amina and Na2s. They connected over the Art & Miss project which mixes theatre and hip-hop, while reshaping the traditionally male rap scene in their image.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en