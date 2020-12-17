The ‘brothas’ of Strasbourg’s female rap scene

For the first time, Banlieue Project heads to the eastern French city of Strasbourg. We meet four female rappers with complicated pasts and razor-sharp lyrics: Bow, Gloria, Amina and Na2s. They connected over the Art & Miss project which mixes theatre and hip-hop, while reshaping the traditionally male rap scene in their image.

