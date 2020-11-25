The charm of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, a French archipelago off the coast of Canada

It’s a scattering of French soil off the coast of Canada. For two centuries, the archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, with its fish-rich waters, attracted people from Brittany, Normandy but above all from France’s Basque country. Their descendants still keep Basque heritage alive, such as pelota and traditional songs. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover these islands with their pretty seascapes and rich biodiversity. We also set sail with some fishermen to catch halibut.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en