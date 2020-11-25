-
The charm of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, a French archipelago off the coast of Canada
It’s a scattering of French soil off the coast of Canada. For two centuries, the archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, with its fish-rich waters, attracted people from Brittany, Normandy but above all from France’s Basque country. Their descendants still keep Basque heritage alive, such as pelota and traditional songs. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover these islands with their pretty seascapes and rich biodiversity. We also set sail with some fishermen to catch halibut.
