-
Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown - 17 mins ago
-
Trump demands Congress amend ‘wasteful’ COVID relief bill - 19 mins ago
-
Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years - 22 mins ago
-
Morocco: “It’s really just the beginning” – Kushner on normalisation accords - 42 mins ago
-
UK: Trucks remain stuck in Kent despite limited border reopening - 46 mins ago
-
Syria: Zaitoun church holds Christmas tree-lighting ceremony - 48 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Stranded hauliers face ‘a few days’ at the border 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 51 mins ago
-
The films in 2020 that battled the pandemic - 59 mins ago
-
Tempers flare as UK-France border closure leaves travellers stranded - about 1 hour ago
-
Live Lavrov, Qatari FM give joint press conference in Moscow - about 1 hour ago
The films in 2020 that battled the pandemic
In this culture edition we take a look back at some of 2020’s most remarkable films. Some went straight to Video on Demand, some got postponed and others lost to the pandemic.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/23/the-films-in-2020-that-battled-the-pandemic
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#Web