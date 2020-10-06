-
Germany: Torture trial against fmr Syrian intel officers continues in Koblenz - 11 hours ago
-
UN: UK, US among allies that blocked testimony by former head of OPCW - 11 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: One killed, hundreds injured amid violent protests over election results - 11 hours ago
-
Sweden: Trio awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for work on black holes - 11 hours ago
-
The First Look at Boom’s Supersonic Plane - 11 hours ago
-
The Tasmanian devil is back after 3,000 years - 11 hours ago
-
UN: ‘Shame and disgrace’ – Russian envoy on blocking ex-OPCW chief’s Syria report - 11 hours ago
-
Greece: NATO concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean” – Stoltenberg - 12 hours ago
-
Residents flee Azerbaijani town of Tartar as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates - 12 hours ago
-
T-Rex skeleton auction: Dinosaur remains up for sale - 12 hours ago
The First Look at Boom’s Supersonic Plane
It’s been almost 20 years since the Concorde was retired, putting an end to commercial supersonic flight for the very rich. But out in Colorado, the startup Boom Technology has raised $160 million in its quest to build a replacement, one that should be cheaper, more comfortable and able to fly more routes. Here’s an exclusive first look at Boom’s prototype test plane, the XB-1.
#HelloWorld #Technology #Aviation
——–
Like this video? Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1
QuickTake Originals is Bloomberg’s official premium video channel. We bring you insights and analysis from business, science, and technology experts who are shaping our future. We’re home to Hello World, Giant Leap, Storylines, and the series powering CityLab, Bloomberg Businessweek, Bloomberg Green, and much more.
Subscribe for business news, but not as you’ve known it: exclusive interviews, fascinating profiles, data-driven analysis, and the latest in tech innovation from around the world.
Visit our partner channel QuickTake News for breaking global news and insight in an instant.