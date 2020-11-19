-
Vaccine against COVID-19: When will we bring the pandemic under control? | To the Point - 3 hours ago
-
What’s happening in Ethiopia? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Japan: Fishermen urge govt not to release contaminated Fukushima water into Pacific - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Maas “concerned” about timing of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan - 3 hours ago
-
‘The owl and the Christmas tree’, a tale for 2020 - 3 hours ago
-
‘Don’t waste’ COVID-19 lockdowns, WHO Europe warns, as region is pandemic epicentre again - 3 hours ago
-
Japanese shoppers already know what to Putin their calendars for 2021 - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu welcomes first official visit by Bahrain FM alongside Pompeo in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
‘A Promised Land’: Barack Obama tells his story in new autobiography - 4 hours ago
-
Dog won’t leave spot where owner died 11 years ago - 4 hours ago
‘The owl and the Christmas tree’, a tale for 2020
IN THE PRESS – Thursday, November 19, 2020: We look at reports of horror from Tigrayans fleeing fighting in Ethiopia, while an expected US troop pullout from neighbouring Somalia risks further destabilising the region. In Germany, papers reject claims from the far-right AfD that a new law on lockdown measures is comparable to Nazi-era legislation. We also look at the political fallout from a plan to cull mink in Denmark, and the story of an owl found in the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree. That scraggly spruce is being seen as “a metaphor for 2020’s troubles”… but also its resilience?
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en