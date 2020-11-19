‘The owl and the Christmas tree’, a tale for 2020

IN THE PRESS – Thursday, November 19, 2020: We look at reports of horror from Tigrayans fleeing fighting in Ethiopia, while an expected US troop pullout from neighbouring Somalia risks further destabilising the region. In Germany, papers reject claims from the far-right AfD that a new law on lockdown measures is comparable to Nazi-era legislation. We also look at the political fallout from a plan to cull mink in Denmark, and the story of an owl found in the Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree. That scraggly spruce is being seen as “a metaphor for 2020’s troubles”… but also its resilience?

