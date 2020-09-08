-
LIVE: Assange extradition trial continues in London: stakeout - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in US housing - about 1 hour ago
-
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign - about 1 hour ago
-
California wildfire: Blazes have consumed record 2 million acres this year - 2 hours ago
-
‘The regime is in agony’: Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus crackdown: Opposition activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine - 2 hours ago
-
HIGHLIGHT: Unsanctioned protest in support of Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit talks resume: UK government admits that it may break international law - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit talks resume: Fishing rights still proving a major sticking point in talks - 2 hours ago
-
Japan leadership contest: Campaigning begins in race to succeed PM Shinzo Abe - 2 hours ago
‘The regime is in agony’: Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko
“Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working (…) The fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don’t know what to do,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews.
