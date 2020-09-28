-
The rise of self-styled vigilantes in the US
For several months, some Americans have been holding regular protests against police brutality and racism. Others, meanwhile, would like law and order to be restored. In the cities of Portland, Salt Lake City and Kenosha, armed men have joined right-wing vigilante groups created in response to the Black Lives Matter protests. Who are these self-styled vigilantes, who often support Donald Trump? And what exactly do they want for America? Our colleagues from France 2 report, with FRANCE 24’s Yuka Royer.
