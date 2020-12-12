-
The state of the world’s climate, five years after Paris agreement
Five years ago today, the Paris agreement was forged, with nations around the globe uniting to fight back against the growing threat of climate change.
Since then, extreme weather events from drought, wildfires and superstorms have taken their toll and highlighted a need for action.
So how is the world placed in its battle against the climate crisis?
Al Jazeera’s Nick Clark takes a look.
