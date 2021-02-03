The struggle to return children to US schools

US President Joe Biden is facing delays in his push to get children back to school in his first 100 days.

In Chicago, some 62,000 students and 10,000 teachers were expected to return to classrooms on Monday.

But that has been stalled after heated negotiations on COVID-19 safety measures, as many teachers wait to be vaccinated.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports.

