-
The Suburban Dream | 101 East - 3 hours ago
-
Uganda’s President Museveni to be unseated after 35 years in power? | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Tin Tin artwork expected to raise more than 2.6m euros at Paris auction - 3 hours ago
-
Long-COVID sufferer speaks of constant symptoms and struggles since contracting virus 10 months ago - 3 hours ago
-
UK: Post-Brexit red tape leads to shortages in Belfast supermarkets - 3 hours ago
-
Iran: Navy fires on targets with cruise missiles, torpedo in large-scale drill - 4 hours ago
-
Sudan: Head of country”s ruling council issues ultimatum to Ethiopia following border tensions - 4 hours ago
-
Serbia: Orthodox New Year celebrated with flare and fireworks in Belgrade - 4 hours ago
-
Has trust in journalists, government leaders hit an all-time low? | The Bottom Line - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Israel celebrates record-setting vaccination drive - 4 hours ago
The Suburban Dream | 101 East
As Australia’s population has grown, cities have fanned out in an ever-growing sprawl of new neighbourhoods. The dream of owning a quarter-acre block is etched in the national psyche.
But in many low socioeconomic suburbs, community bonds are missing or frayed. In Armadale, on the outskirts of Perth, unemployment and social despair are rising. But a band of local heroes is trying to turn the fortunes of this community around.
101 East explores how modern Australia can achieve the suburban dream.
–
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/