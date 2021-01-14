The Suburban Dream | 101 East

As Australia’s population has grown, cities have fanned out in an ever-growing sprawl of new neighbourhoods. The dream of owning a quarter-acre block is etched in the national psyche.

But in many low socioeconomic suburbs, community bonds are missing or frayed. In Armadale, on the outskirts of Perth, unemployment and social despair are rising. But a band of local heroes is trying to turn the fortunes of this community around.

101 East explores how modern Australia can achieve the suburban dream.

