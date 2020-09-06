-
The time Mussolini took on the Sicilian Mafia | Great Continental Railway Journeys – BBC
Whilst exploring what Sicilian life was like under the dictatorship, Michael finds out how Benito Mussolini took on the mafia.
Michael Portillo travels on the great train routes of Europe, as he retraces the journeys featured in George Bradshaw’s 1913 Continental Railway Guide.
Great Continental Railway Journeys | Series 7 Episode 4 Palermo to Mt Etna | BBC
