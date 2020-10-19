-
The universe inside an airplane! World”s first planetarium aboard Japanese jet
Dozens of passengers queued to access a StarFlyer airplane with the unique ability to reproduce a sky full of stars at the Kitakyushu Airport, on Saturday.
“It was so beautiful and impressive as if I had gone to space,” a passenger said as the dimming lights were switched on after the 30-minute-planetarium projection.
A total of six projectors have been installed onboard, able to project one million stars each. The equipment was lined up down the aisle of the aircraft to producing a starry sky in the cabin said to be comparable to larger models used in planetariums.
The passengers took pictures of the galaxy ceiling during the flight guided by the voice of the developer and creator Takayuki Ohira, who gave a brief explanation of the starry projections.
Kilometres above the ground, the cabin is darker during the planetarium screening than during normal operations, so passengers can enjoy the star observation under better conditions.
In 1998 the ‘MEGASTAR’ was the first planetarium device in the world to show the Milky Way as a group of stars and projected more than 1 million stars to surprise the world. The precise universe in the cabin is reproduced with 6 ultra-compact models of this type.
