The WeWork Story Part 3: Is Naked Pete Coming to Summer Camp?

For more episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqq4LnWs3olUarg-55iGQ821OKR1gtBF-

Part 3:

To its thousands of employees, WeWork was much more than a job. Founder Adam Neumann leveraged his employees’ emotions to motivate them. In exclusive tapes obtained by Bloomberg, Adam lectured employees that working at WeWork was special: “You do not get a chance like this again.”

In this episode, a former employee describes the tumultuous experience of working inside WeWork’s headquarters, from their raucous parties to the late night meetings.

For more Bloomberg Podcasts, visit http://www.bloomberg.com/podcasts

Subscribe to Foundering on:

Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/foundering/id1161880916

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6hETi9oBd26vc0bRgXYN5W

#WeWork #Startups #BloombergPodcasts

——–

Like this video? Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1

QuickTake Originals is Bloomberg’s official premium video channel. We bring you insights and analysis from business, science, and technology experts who are shaping our future. We’re home to Hello World, Giant Leap, Storylines, and the series powering CityLab, Bloomberg Businessweek, Bloomberg Green, and much more.

Subscribe for business news, but not as you’ve known it: exclusive interviews, fascinating profiles, data-driven analysis, and the latest in tech innovation from around the world.

Visit our partner channel QuickTake News for breaking global news and insight in an instant.