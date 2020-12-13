-
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward - 3 hours ago
-
Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10 - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: Boris Johnson delivers statement after Brexit trade talks with EU - 3 hours ago
-
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline - 4 hours ago
-
German Chancellor Merkel announces hard holiday lockdown | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Proud Boys burn ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner at DC rally - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Armed anti-Trump protesters face off with Trump supporters in Atlanta - 4 hours ago
-
Things A Sports Commentator Would Never Say | Mock The Week – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: von der Leyen delivers statement as Brexit trade talks with UK approach deadline - 5 hours ago
Things A Sports Commentator Would Never Say | Mock The Week – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
The panellists tackle ‘Things A Sports Commentator Would Never Say’ in this week’s Scenes We’d Like To See.
Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis look back on world events from the last seven days in the company of guests Ed Byrne, Rhys James, Laura Lexx and Glenn Moore.
Mock The Week | Series 19 Episode 7 | BBC
#BBC #BBCMock The Week #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.