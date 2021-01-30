-
Germany: Bundestag debates governments delivery of submarines and weapons to Turkey - 4 mins ago
Turkey: Ankara court adjourns Russian envoy Karlov killing trial ’til mid Feb’ - 8 mins ago
International: “Common goal to vaccinate world this year” – Spahn on COVID immunisation - 13 mins ago
Italy: President says new majority is likely amid government crisis - 26 mins ago
Things You Never Hear In A Science Documentary | Mock The Week – BBC - 36 mins ago
Switzerland: UN’s Pedersen laments lack of progress after latest round of Syrian talks - 39 mins ago
Lebanon: Tripoli municipality building left in ruins after night of unrest - 44 mins ago
UK says Hong Kong offer upholds ‘freedom and autonomy’ - 47 mins ago
Poland: Protests against anti-abortion law continue in Warsaw - 50 mins ago
West Africa outbreak: COVID-19 variants fuel surge in cases - 53 mins ago
The panellists tackle ‘Things You Never Hear In A Science Documentary’ in this week’s Scenes We’d Like To See.
Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis look back on world events from the last seven days in the company of guests Angela Barnes, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Maisie Adam and Michael Odewale.
Mock The Week | Series 19 Episode 5 | BBC
