Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso - 5 hours ago
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala - 5 hours ago
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged - 5 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni declared winner of presidential election - 5 hours ago
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020 - 7 hours ago
US health secretary Alex Azar tells Trump he is resigning - 7 hours ago
Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers - 7 hours ago
Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus - 7 hours ago
Things You Wouldn’t Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 7 hours ago
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News - 7 hours ago
Things You Wouldn't Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC
In this week's Scenes We'd Like To See, the panellists look at Things You Wouldn't Hear On A Cooking Show.
Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis look back on another crazy week in the company of guests Maisie Adam, Ed Byrne, Ed Gamble, Sukh Ojla and Mark Simmons.
Mock The Week | Series 19 Episode 3 | BBC
