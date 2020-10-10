THIS left us in the MOOD to dance! 🤩 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC

-
Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for truce violations | DW News - 4 mins ago
‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped - 2 hours ago
Tajikistan vote seen as easy win for strongman Emomali Rahmon - 3 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire - 4 hours ago
Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis - 4 hours ago
Covid: UK at ‘tipping point’, top scientist warns @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 5 hours ago
Kyrgyz parliament appoints new PM as troops are deployed in Bishkek - 14 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our girl dance group! 💃 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 15 hours ago
Little Mix are creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars. The winning band will join them on their next UK tour. This time, the search is on for an all-girl dance group. The hopefuls audition individually and are tested alongside each other, with only the very best making the final line up and going through to the performance shows to battle it out for the prize.
Little Mix The Search | Episode 5 Girl Dance – BBC
