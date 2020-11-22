-
G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic - 9 mins ago
Germany: Police use pepper spray on COVID-sceptic protesters in Leipzig - 16 mins ago
Chile protesters call on the gov’t to release political prisoners - 38 mins ago
Peru: Thousands rally for new constitution in Lima - 54 mins ago
UK: Mental illnesses on the rise during COVID outbreak - 54 mins ago
Canary Islands migrants: Spain struggles as African arrivals rise - 59 mins ago
Azerbaijani military defuses more than 150 mines in Agdam - about 1 hour ago
Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells - 2 hours ago
England to have tought tier system post-lockdown 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
Guatemala protesters torch Congress as simmering anger boils over - 3 hours ago
This Swiss resort may hold the secret to living longer
Could ‘biohacking’ help you live a longer, healthier life?
