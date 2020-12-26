Share
Thousands of Mexican migrants spend Christmas in limbo

7 hours ago

Thousands of migrants are spending Christmas in shelters at Mexico’s northern border.
They have been waiting for months for their asylum cases to be processed – a wait that has demanded even more patience because of the pandemic. But there is hope a new US president could bring change in the new year.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico.

