Thousands of Mexican migrants spend Christmas in limbo
Thousands of migrants are spending Christmas in shelters at Mexico’s northern border.
They have been waiting for months for their asylum cases to be processed – a wait that has demanded even more patience because of the pandemic. But there is hope a new US president could bring change in the new year.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico.
