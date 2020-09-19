-
Thousands rally in Thailand in protest for democratic reforms
Thousands of protesters in Thailand’s capital demonstrated against the government of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday, with many also demanding reforms to the powerful monarchy.
