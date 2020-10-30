Share
Threat to Antarctica: Scientists press for protected marine park

6 hours ago

Climate change and overfishing are endangering many species in the rich waters around Antarctica.
These threats are the top priority at a conference in Chile, where scientists are pushing for a protected marine park around the Antarctic Peninsula.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

