Threat to Antarctica: Scientists press for protected marine park
Climate change and overfishing are endangering many species in the rich waters around Antarctica.
These threats are the top priority at a conference in Chile, where scientists are pushing for a protected marine park around the Antarctic Peninsula.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.
