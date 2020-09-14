-
TikTok sale: Oracle poised to become US partner
Oracle is poised to become the US partner for ByteDance, owner of the TikTok short-video app.
FRANCE 24 business editor Catherine Bennett reports Oracle has close to the Trump administration, which last month threatened to shut down the popular app in the United States.
Meanwhile, the US-based Nvidia is set to buy UK chip designer Arm Holdings, which could have major impact on the tech landscape.
