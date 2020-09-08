-
France Covid-19 screening: Test which returns results in 20 minutes to be rolled out - 26 mins ago
-
How do you like your Greg in the morning? | BBC - 27 mins ago
-
Lebanon in crisis: What can Macron do? - about 1 hour ago
-
PSG’s Mbappé to miss France-Croatia match after testing positive for Covid-19 - about 1 hour ago
-
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech - about 1 hour ago
-
Brexit talks resume: “We must make progress this week” (UK chief negotiator) - about 1 hour ago
-
India and China trade blame over border shots | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Assange extradition hearing: WikiLeaks founder’s legal fight to avoid US trial resumes - 2 hours ago
-
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives updates on the latest COVID-19 information | LIVE - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Italian PM Conte speaks to press at military hospital in Lebanon (ORIGINAL) - 2 hours ago
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech
“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok,” EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/08/tiktok-signs-up-to-eu-code-of-conduct-on-online-hate-speech
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories