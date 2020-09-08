“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok,” EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/08/tiktok-signs-up-to-eu-code-of-conduct-on-online-hate-speech

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories