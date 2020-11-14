-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
‘Time will tell’: US President Trump hints at departure
The US president has spoken publicly for the first time since his election loss to Joe Biden.
Donald Trump updated Americans on his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
But he also inched closer to acknowledging he may not be leading the country’s next administration.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC
