Tokyo designer makes cyberpunk masks with a Japanese twist!

A Japanese stop motion animator and designer named ShuKa showcased his impressive cyberpunk mask creation in Tokyo on Friday.

ShuKa explained that the coronavirus pandemic broke out as he started working on cyberpunk designs. In a bid to stand out when wearing mouth and nose protection against the virus, he decided to craft a cyberpunk mask.

“I have liked the world view of cyberpunk, and I often watched science fiction movies and animations, and one of my favourites are ‘Iron Man’ or there was a movie called ‘Tron’, so I liked something that was partly shining like in ‘Tron’. That’s why I wanted to make something that was shining,” explained ShuKa.

His creations are 3D-printed, and use electroluminescent wire and AA batteries. While being cyberpunk-themed, they have a Japanese twist.

“In Japan, demons have been used as amulets for a long time, so I am trying to use the demon design at this time, with the meaning of amulets that prevent the coronavirus pandemic.”

“In the cyberpunk world views, such as ‘Blade Runner’, Japanese elements are often used in movies, and I think that Japanese landscapes and cyberpunk items go very well together. So, I hope to establish this kind of fashion in Japan and become known in the world,” he added.

The masks, said ShuKa, have gained a lot of popularity on social media. The designer decided to make more of them to put for sale, following several people’s requests.

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "At first, it was this glowing spine that I started making. Coronavirus (pandemic) started to become widespread around the middle of making the spine, and everyone started to wear masks. So, when I put on that mask, I wanted to wear something different from other people, so I started making the mask, too."

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "I have liked the world view of cyberpunk, and I often watched science fiction movies and animations, and one of my favourites are 'Iron Man' or there was a movie called 'Tron', so I liked something that was partly shining like in 'Tron'. That's why I wanted to make something that was shining."

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "In Japan, demons have been used as amulets for a long time, so I am trying to use the demon design at this time, with the meaning of amulets that prevent the coronavirus pandemic by linking to such things."

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "At first I made this for my own use, but after all the reactions when I posted it on SNS were good, and there were quite a few people who wanted it, so I thought like I should make a lot and sell it."

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "Well, at the moment, it does not have a function to block practical viruses, but eventually, by giving such a function, I want various people to be able to use it properly as a practical mask."

SOT, ShuKa, Stop motion animator and cyberpunk​ mask designer (Japanese): "In the cyberpunk world views, such as 'Blade Runner', Japanese elements are often used in movies, and I think that Japanese landscapes and cyberpunk items go very well together. So, I hope to establish this kind of fashion in Japan and become known in the world."

