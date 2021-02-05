Share
0 0 0 0

Top Suu Kyi aide arrested as protests grow against Myanmar coup

about 1 hour ago

A key aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi became the latest senior official to be arrested on Friday, days after a military coup that has sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment