‘Touching’ French ad campaign highlights need for social distancing

The French government has launched a public health advertising campaign in response to a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The government is also handing more power to regional authorities, such as in hard-hit cities of Bordeaux and Marseille, to contain the virus at a local level.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en