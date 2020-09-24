Tributes to Juliette Gréco: ‘Her life was like no other’

She personified the spirit and style of post-war Paris with a career spanning more than seven decades. Tributes are being paid to the actress and singing icon Juliette Gréco, who’s died aged 93. Music critic Marjorie Hache tells us about her legacy. Also on the programme, the new exhibition from leading artist chameleon Cindy Sherman and the new right-to-die film “Blackbird”, starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en