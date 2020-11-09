-
Tropical Storm Eta lands in Florida after ravaging Central America
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida Keys on Sunday, having earlier devastated parts of Central America. The storm hit Panama days ago, causing irreparable damage to several towns where rescue teams are still searching for survivors, and bodies. The storm also ravaged Cuba, Guatemala, and Honduras, causing mudslides and flooding that could lead to a humanitarian disaster across the region.
