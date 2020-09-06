Trump accused of mocking US war dead: How credible are the claims?

The American presidential race has taken on a new turn following comments allegedly made by President Donald Trump, the Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces. Trump is reported to have disparaged Americans killed in battle in Europe. The Atlantic magazine broke the story, claiming Trump refused to visit an American military cemetery in France because it was “filled with losers.” Trump also allegedly referred to Marines who lost their lives as “suckers” for getting killed. Parts of the story have been corroborated by other news outlets, including the usually pro-Trump Fox News. But Trump strongly denies he ever made the comments. But whether true or not, the story has angered many veterans, and has taken a grip on the US election. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden jumped on the story.DW spoke with former Marine Captain Chas Henry about the allegations.

