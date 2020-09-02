Trump admin. “denies common sense” trying to restore UN sanctions on Iran – Russia’s Ryabkov

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on US’ attempts to restore UN sanctions on Iran, speaking at press briefing in Vienna, Tuesday.

“We have to deal with the US administration that denies common sense. Over the past weeks, we watched completely undeniable confirmation that the overwhelming majority of the members of the UN Security Council do not believe that the United States has the right to use the mechanism of automatic restoration of sanctions, as it is put down in the 11th operational paragraph of the Resolution 2231. Nevertheless, the United States pretends that only their interpretation of this whole situation has the right to exist, they ignore the opinion of the overwhelming majority,” Ryabkov said.

He went on to comment on Mike Pompeo’s decision to trigger the process to restore virtually all UN sanctions on Iran, which are announced to snap back on September 20.

The US “come to the paradoxical conclusion that after September 20, one month after the sending the American notification to the President of the Security Council, these sanctions which operated within the framework of a series of resolutions: starting with resolution 1636 and ending with resolution 1929 – will be automatically restored. We consider this US notice to be null and void de-jure,” Russian minister highlighted.

Video ID: 20200901-068

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200901-068

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly