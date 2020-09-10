Trump admits to deliberately misleading US public over Covid-19, but will it matter?

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, September 10: We look at reactions in the papers to Donald Trump admitting that he deliberately misled the US public over coronavirus so as not to create panic. Also, Nafissatou Diallo, the New York hotel maid who accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of raping her in 2011, breaks her silence over the scandal. In France, a new petition calls for rebel poets Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine to be buried at the Panthéon. And find out how your favourite soap operas are managing to film intimate scenes while socially distancing!

