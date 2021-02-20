Trump ally Erik Prince violated Libya arms embargo: UN report

Al Jazeera has seen parts of a confidential United Nations report which finds former President Donald Trump’s ally and private security contractor Erik Prince violated an arms embargo on Libya.

The report to the Security Council reveals how Prince sent foreign mercenaries and weapons to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in 2019, when he was fighting against the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from Washington, DC.

