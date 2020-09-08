-
MEPs get back to work after a uniquely different summer - 36 mins ago
-
‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc - 55 mins ago
-
Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off - about 1 hour ago
-
Warnings from scientists as UK Covid cases continue to rise – Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Australian journalists evacuated from China over security worries - about 1 hour ago
-
What India after Covid? Country reopens as cases surge - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Lavrov calls for ‘unconditional’ and ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Libya - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Russia and Turkey support Syria’s integrity – Lavrov during meeting with al-Muallem - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Messi returns to training for first time after Barcelona contract U-turn - 3 hours ago
Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off
Donald Trump is being accused of playing politics by suggesting a coronavirus vaccine might be ready by next month, just ahead of the presidential election.
His rival Joe Biden says science should dictate when a vaccine is made available.
The pandemic is front and centre in the minds of voters.
And precautionary measures have also seen a more subdued start to the election campaign compared to 2016.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Biden2020 #Trump2020 #LaborDay2020