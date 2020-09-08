Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off

Donald Trump is being accused of playing politics by suggesting a coronavirus vaccine might be ready by next month, just ahead of the presidential election.

His rival Joe Biden says science should dictate when a vaccine is made available.

The pandemic is front and centre in the minds of voters.

And precautionary measures have also seen a more subdued start to the election campaign compared to 2016.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Biden2020 #Trump2020 #LaborDay2020