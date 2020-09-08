Share
0 0 0 0

Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off

about 1 hour ago

Donald Trump is being accused of playing politics by suggesting a coronavirus vaccine might be ready by next month, just ahead of the presidential election.
His rival Joe Biden says science should dictate when a vaccine is made available.
The pandemic is front and centre in the minds of voters.
And precautionary measures have also seen a more subdued start to the election campaign compared to 2016.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Biden2020 #Trump2020 #LaborDay2020

Leave a Comment