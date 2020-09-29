-
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate
Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head to head Tuesday in the first debate of the US presidential campaign, in Cleveland Ohio. The president and former vice president will seek to outline their very different visions of the future.
While Trump was upbeat ahead of the debate, the president will likely be questioned about a bombshell report over the weekend that showed the president has paid little to no income tax for years.
