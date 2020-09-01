-
Philippines TV network ABS-CBN forced to slash news operations | DW News - 25 mins ago
-
Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges - 50 mins ago
-
Lukashenko banned from Baltics after ‘massive electoral fraud’ and ‘human rights breach’ - 51 mins ago
-
Coronavirus France: Millions return to work and school in masks - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘law and order’ platform in campaign return - about 1 hour ago
-
Sudan inks historic peace deal with rebel groups - about 1 hour ago
-
Montenegro elections: Thousands take to streets as opposition claims victory - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump to visit Kenosha: Ailing city on edge as president’s tour looms - about 1 hour ago
-
Back to school for students across Europe amid worries over Covid spike - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Police disperse BLM protest as unrest continues in Portland - 2 hours ago
Trump and Biden trade barbs over violent protests in the US | DW News
US President Trump is due in Kenosha Wisconsin, taking his re-election campaign to a city torn by protests and violence. Since police shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, unrest in America’s cities has become a top issue in the election campaign. Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump said only he could protect Americans, while his challenger, Joe Biden accuses him of fomenting the violence that has swept the country.
