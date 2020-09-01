Trump and Biden trade barbs over violent protests in the US | DW News

US President Trump is due in Kenosha Wisconsin, taking his re-election campaign to a city torn by protests and violence. Since police shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, unrest in America’s cities has become a top issue in the election campaign. Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump said only he could protect Americans, while his challenger, Joe Biden accuses him of fomenting the violence that has swept the country.

