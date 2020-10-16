Share
Trump and Biden trade jibes in competing town halls on night of cancelled debate

4 hours ago

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, Thursday night in dueling televised town halls that showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to a pandemic that has reshaped the nation.

