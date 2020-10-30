Trump, Biden converge on Florida: US election news

With just five days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden have been trying to win over the swing-state of Florida with competing rallies.

They remain neck-and-neck in the race for the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes.

Biden told his supporters “if Florida goes blue, it’s over”, while Trump had some positive economic news to share.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports.

