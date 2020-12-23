Share
0 0 0 0

Trump demands Congress amend ‘wasteful’ COVID relief bill

21 mins ago

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will not sign a $900bn coronavirus relief bill unless it is amended by the Congress.
He has called the emergency stimulus package a “disgrace”.
The bill was passed by the House and the Senate on Monday, after months of negotiations.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump #COVID19

Leave a Comment