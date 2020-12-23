Trump demands Congress amend ‘wasteful’ COVID relief bill

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will not sign a $900bn coronavirus relief bill unless it is amended by the Congress.

He has called the emergency stimulus package a “disgrace”.

The bill was passed by the House and the Senate on Monday, after months of negotiations.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

