Trump demands Congress amend ‘wasteful’ COVID relief bill
US President Donald Trump has suggested he will not sign a $900bn coronavirus relief bill unless it is amended by the Congress.
He has called the emergency stimulus package a “disgrace”.
The bill was passed by the House and the Senate on Monday, after months of negotiations.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.
