Trump downplays massive cyberattack on US government agencies
US President Donald Trump has contradicted his own secretary of state saying the hacking of six government departments is “under control”.
Mike Pompeo said it is “pretty clear” that Russian hackers are behind the cyberattack, believed to be the worst in American history.
But Trump has hinted that China could be behind what has been described by some politicians as “a declaration of war”.
Several other organisations around the world have also been hacked, including Microsoft.
Al Jazeera’s Homara Choudhary reports.
